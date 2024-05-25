Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $102.11 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.11 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00055074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

