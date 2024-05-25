Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $120.34 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

