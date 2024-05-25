Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0803 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $28,326.15 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.78 or 0.05412641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00055074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

