TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $156.71 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00055074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,884,288 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,413,757 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

