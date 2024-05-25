Blur (BLUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120.88 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and $120.88 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,626,774,257.9908676 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.43591398 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $117,936,455.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

