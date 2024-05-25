NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.95.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

