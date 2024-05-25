Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $157.10 and last traded at $157.24. Approximately 1,179,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,120,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.57.

Specifically, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

