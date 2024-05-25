Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.02 and last traded at $101.36. 2,766,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,913,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

