PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.84 and last traded at $62.14. Approximately 2,936,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,461,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PayPal by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 143,046 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 178,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.