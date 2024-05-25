Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.07 and last traded at $177.24. Approximately 4,012,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 21,912,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

