Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $393.89 and last traded at $392.44. 14,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,291 shares of company stock worth $59,648,117. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

