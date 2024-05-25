Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.95 and last traded at $128.23. 8,020,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,417,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

