General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.45 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 2,704,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,137,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 60.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $839,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

