Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $103.11. Approximately 3,774,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,944,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.