BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

