Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Airgain Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain makes up 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

See Also

