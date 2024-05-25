American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $100.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Woodmark by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Woodmark by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.