Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
