Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agenus Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 1,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 720,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Agenus by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

