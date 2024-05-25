Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.
Bilibili Stock Up 1.5 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bilibili by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
