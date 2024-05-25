Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bilibili by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.