Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,199 shares of company stock worth $6,320,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

