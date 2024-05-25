iLearningEngines’ (AILE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines Stock Up 10.1 %

About iLearningEngines

AILE stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.