American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARECFree Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.