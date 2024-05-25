American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
American Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
