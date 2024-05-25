American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

