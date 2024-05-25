American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.