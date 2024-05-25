Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.93.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.28 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

