Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

