BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.