BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

