PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $46.76.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

