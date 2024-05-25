Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

