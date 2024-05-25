Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

