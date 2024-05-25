Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Barclays lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

