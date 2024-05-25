Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $63.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

