Barclays Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $76.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after buying an additional 1,547,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 1,409,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

