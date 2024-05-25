United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

