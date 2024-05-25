Insider Buying: Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM) Director Acquires 952,000 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) Director Brett Laurence Lynch bought 952,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$33,320.00.

Brett Laurence Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brett Laurence Lynch purchased 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Brett Laurence Lynch purchased 1,192,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,760.00.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 12.5 %

CVE:CLM opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.23. Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.10.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

