BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson Acquires 5,000 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.13 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Natixis grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

