Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Buys $31,232.20 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 54,650 shares of Telos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $217,507.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 100,248 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $401,994.48.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82.
Telos Stock Performance
Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Telos
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Telos by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
