Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) CFO Buys $27,350.00 in Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ZTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
