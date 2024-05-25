Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) CFO Buys $27,350.00 in Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 567,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 571,391 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 204,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 261.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

