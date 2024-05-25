Luke D. Thompson Sells 1,332 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 50.0% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

