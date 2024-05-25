Insider Buying: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Purchases $27,140.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Immunome Stock Down 0.8 %
IMNM stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $852.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $30.96.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
