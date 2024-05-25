Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) EVP Sells $27,600.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APEI opened at $17.63 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.