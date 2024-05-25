Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $30,424.68 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $23.35 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

