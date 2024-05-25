Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$28,400.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Shares of RML opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$807.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.