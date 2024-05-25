Insider Buying: Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Acquires $41,400.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zvika Netter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovid alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE:CTV opened at $2.07 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovid by 230.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,728 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovid

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.