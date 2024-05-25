PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

