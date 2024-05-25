PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $51,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

