PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 64,556 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,715,000 after purchasing an additional 723,592 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

