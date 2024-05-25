PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $105.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

