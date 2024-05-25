PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

