PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,569 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $134.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

